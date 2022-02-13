Kanye West Crosses Out Pete Davidson’s Face In Throwback Picture With Kid Cudi Amid Feud!

Does this mean war?!

Just hours after Kanye West cut ties with Kid Cudi by cutting him from Donda 2, the 44-year-old fashion designer continued the drama on Saturday – and brought a bunch of other celebs into the fold! He first posted a copy of the album art for Kids See Ghosts, the eponymous debut album from Ye and Cudi’s rap group, on Instagram along with the caption:

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER”

Related: Astroworld Victim’s Family BLASTS Kanye West For ‘Idiotic’ Billie Eilish Attack

However, that is not what caught the attention of most people! In the same post, the rapper also shared a throwback picture of Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson, and him at a dinner in New York City. You know, the infamous dinner in which the Saturday Night Live star revealed on The Tonight Show that he ended up getting stuck with the bill in the end? Well, Kanye drew a big red X over Davidson’s face in the pic. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Is anyone else getting Burn Book vibes from Mean Girls here???

Then, the Jesus Walks artist posted a photoshopped picture of the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War – seemingly suggesting that he’s ready to face off against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and the 28-year-old comedian. But he also included some familiar faces in the meme! Kanye added his current girlfriend Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott, and Future on his side, while he placed Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift on the Pim’s side. You can take a look at it HERE! The caption read:

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE”

Wow…

ICYMI, the latest drama started earlier on Saturday when Ye said the 38-year-old would not be featured on his upcoming project due to his friendship with Davidson, writing:

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

Given his recent IG posts and the fact that he tagged Kim and Michael Che, it is pretty much clear at this point that “you know who” is Pete. For his part, Cudi addressed the matter in the comments section, saying:

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

He also noted on Twitter that the former friends “talked weeks ago about this,” adding:

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Just when you thought this whole situation couldn’t get messier, huh! What are your thoughts on the latest addition to the feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, REVOLT/YouTube, GQ/YouTube]