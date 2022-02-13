Kanye West Continues To Throw Shade At ‘D**khead’ Pete Davidson – See The Latest HERE!

Kanye West continues to take shots at Pete Davidson.

For weeks now, the 44-year-old rapper has been dissing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s relationship with the 28-year-old comedian – even going as far as threatening him in his new tracks Eazy and City of Gods. Kanye then posted a picture of himself appearing with Davidson, Timothee Chalamet, and Kid Cudi at Nobu Malibu, where he crossed out the Saturday Night Live star’s face with a big red X. But now, things have reached a whole new level!

Kanye shared a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, first posting a paparazzi picture of Pim, which was cropped to not show their faces, along with the caption:

“LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND”

FYI, Davidson got a tattoo of the 2016 presidential candidate on his leg in 2017. The record producer also posted a screenshot of the tattoo while tagging Ellen DeGeneres, saying:

“WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH”

Sadly that is not all…

Ye further took aim at Davidson with a screenshot of an old rumor about how Pete allegedly sent Mac Miller pictures of him and Ariana Grande together, writing:

“NO COMMENT”

He also posted a screenshot of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly from when they stripped down to their underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign on the brand’s Instagram Live, writing:

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Following all of the social media attacks, Kanye apparently wanted to make it clear to everyone that his account wasn’t hacked and that all of the posts were from him. Including a picture of himself with Sunday’s date written out, he exclaimed:

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

Wow. Things are getting very hostile right now…

Earlier in the day, Kanye also took time to further explain his beef with longtime collaborator and friend Kid Cudi, whom he called out for being friends with The Kind of Staten Island star over the weekend:

“THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE. NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.”

The Yeezy designer went on in another post:

“I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE.”

Although West claimed he removed Cudi from the upcoming album due to his friendship with Pete, the Pursuit of Happiness artist said that the pair already discussed the matter “weeks ago.”

Pete, Kim, or Cudi have not responded to the latest rants from Kanye at this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

