Only One Member Of The KarJenner Inner Circle Wished Kanye West A Happy Birthday, And It Was...

Kanye West‘s birthday came and went on Wednesday with the now-45-year-old star receiving, uh, just one high-profile celebration on social media: girlfriend Chaney Jones, who bucked recent reporting on their supposed breakup by showering some very public love on the embattled rapper!

Besides Jones’ post, Kim Kardashian‘s extended family did absolutely NOTHING to wish her ex-husband a happy birthday in any manner on social media. That’s particularly notable, considering how much the KarJenner clan looooves to celebrate birthdays on Instagram and Twitter. So the radio silence here says a lot!!

And look, we’re not saying they’re necessarily in the wrong to skip out this year. Only they can know what feels right to them. And as we know from Kim’s recent admission, he wasn’t always the best to the fam. But still… it’s noteworthy!

But wait! There was one other public birthday wish from a KarJenner-adjacent celeb! And honestly, this person is in the inner circle with momager Kris Jenner‘s well-connected brood, so it totally counts!

Later on Wednesday evening, Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy Travis Scott eventually came through with some birthday wishes for the Jesus Walks rapper! Finally!

In a post to his Instagram Stories, the Astroworld rapper paid tribute to the Stronger hitmaker by showing off a snap of the two of them next to each other in some sort of sunny, sandy setting.

You can see a screenshot of that pic (below):

Whew! Finally! That’s kind of a relief.

We were concerned Ye wasn’t going to get any birthday love from his ex-wife’s A-list fam and those closely adjacent. But he got one nod, at least.

Of course, Kanye has been the focal point of some negative attention on the fam’s Hulu series recently. And he hasn’t exactly helped his own case after re-igniting his contentious custody battle with Kim by releasing an aggressive new song about it. So we’re not particularly surprised to see the SKIMS mogul and her tight-knit fam keep their distance on Kanye’s special day.

But Travis Scott came through!

