The Birthday-Loving Kardashians Have Completely Ignored Kanye West's 45th On Social Media!

Kim Kardashian‘s famous family loves nothing more than to celebrate each others’ birthdays, anniversaries, and various other holidays across social media! But that charitable posting apparently doesn’t extend to exes — as Kanye West found out this week!

The Hurricane rapper turned 45 years old on Wednesday, and while his (maybe?) girlfriend Chaney Jones was up for celebrating the big day on Instagram, Kim’s famous fam didn’t feel like focusing on the father of the SKIMS mogul’s four children!

We just did a Wednesday evening sweep of the KarJenner socials across IG and Twitter, and from Kim to all of her sisters and momager Kris Jenner, there is NOTHING from the fam wishing well to Ye on his milestone 45th birthday! Ouch!

Their socials are all aflutter with promo posts for the fam’s reality TV show, The Kardashians, which is set to drop a brand new episode on Hulu in a few hours’ time. And of course there’s the regular promo fare — SKIMS, SKKN By Kim, Kylie Cosmetics, and more branding stuff from all of ’em. But nothing for Kanye!

Of course, hours ago, we reported on how the Jesus Walks rapper is “unsurprisingly pissed” at Kim for having moved on so quickly with boyfriend Pete Davidson — especially when it comes to introducing the Meet Cute star to the ex-couple’s four kids.

So maybe the no-celebration thing was purposeful on Kim’s part. You know, to keep cutting the public ties, and all. Definitely seems noteworthy, TBH!

