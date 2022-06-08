Kanye West 'Feels Powerless' & 'Pissed' As Kim Kardashian's BF Pete Davidson Bonds With Ex-Couple's Kids -- Ouch!

Kanye West is NOT particularly excited about the fact that Pete Davidson continues to bond with his four children.

Of course, it’s not like it is totally unwarranted for West to feel some type of way as Kim Kardashian slowly introduces her 28-year-old boyfriend to her kids. But we just hope Yeezy’s reaction to Pete’s continued ascension in the SKIMS mogul’s life doesn’t create even more of a schism for the ex-couple and their fractured family…

Related: What Breakup?! Chaney Jones Professes Her Love For Kanye West Amid Rumors!

According to new insider info, the 44-year-old rapper is reportedly “unsurprisingly pissed” to see the Saturday Night Live star spend so much quality time with the four children Ye shares with his ex-wife.

This fresh info comes on the heels of new paparazzi photos from this past weekend which showed Pete enjoying a public outing with Kim’s 6-year-old son Saint. The duo was spotted holding hands while walking around The Grove outdoor shopping mall in El Lay, and later were seen at a Walmart up in Woodland Hills, near Kim’s Hidden Hills crib.

Now, according to one new source, the Hurricane rapper may not stay quiet for too long when it comes to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Speaking to The Sun in a report published Tuesday, the insider said the artist is apparently deeply unsettled that the Meet Cute star is spending so much time with his little ones:

“Kanye is unsurprisingly pissed that Pete is with the kids so much, but he feels powerless as Kim is determined to move on and have him in her life.”

That’s not good.

The insider went on to add info about how Ye still feels “a lot of tension” in his dealings with the SKKN By Kim biz whiz.

As their co-parenting situation evolves, it unfortunately sounds like more public drama could be just over the horizon:

“[Kanye] has been keeping a low profile after his public rants for the sake of the children and to be civil but there’s still a lot of tension between him and Kim. They are mostly communicating through lawyers at the moment, and Kim has braced herself for more drama, but she’s dealing with it very well.”

The source also opened up about Kim’s apparent perspective on the tricky co-parenting issue.

Apparently, the aspiring lawyer “waited until she was really sure” to introduce the King of Staten Island star to her adorable brood. Now, the Selfish author is focused on navigating parenthood with future partners, and Ye just has to get on board:

“She waited until she was really sure about her relationship with Pete before introducing him to the children, and they love being around him. Kim trusts Pete and thinks Kanye needs to come to terms with the fact they are both going to move on and the children will be introduced to new partners.”

Honestly, that’s not bad advice. A bit direct, maybe, but both Kim and Kanye have to move forward eventually. Clearly, the coupled up momma is already at that point. Will Ye get there without issue, too, or should we expect more drama very soon?

What say U, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]