Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 2nd Birthday With Some Never-Before-Seen Pics!

Psalm West is another year older!

The youngest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned 2 on Sunday, and the 40-year-old mogul took to Instagram to share a loving message about the little one. She wrote alongside an adorable photo of Psalm looking into the camera:

“My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Vs Italy?! A Breakdown Of The Statue Drama

The KUWTK star concluded the sweet note, saying:

“Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!

In addition to her post, the momma also shared several other snapshots of the tot and her other kids — North West, Saint West, and Chicago West — on her Instagram Story. Take a look (below):

Of course, Kris Jenner also joined in on the celebration of her grandson. Ch-ch-check out the beautiful message the momager penned:

Happy birthday, Psalm!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]