Kanye West Is STILL Wearing His Wedding Ring -- Does He Think Kim Kardashian Will Take Him Back?!

Sure, it’s only a ring, but this seems like kind of a big deal considering Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the middle of a major divorce right now?!

So goes the story this week for the Chicago rapper, who popped up Wednesday on DJ Khaled‘s Instagram page after visiting the 45-year-old music producer to listen to some of his new music.

And while Khaled flipped out about Kanye unexpectedly showing up for a session, we noticed Yeezy’s left ring finger and immediately became more fixated on THAT! It all started when Khaled posted a photo of Kanye with arms high overhead on IG, which clearly showed the wannabe-presidential candidate still rocking a band on his ring finger (below):

Yuuuuuuup! Lots and lots and lots of energy from Khaled in that caption, BTW. It’s too early for all that right now. LOLz!!! Clearly, DJ Khaled was honored that Yeezy came through, and he commemorated the father of four’s unexpected visit with additional pics posted to his Instagram Stories, as well:

Nice!

At this point, you’ve gotta wonder if a new collab is in the works between these two, right?! But, again, can we talk about the ring or nah?? We know Kim sure isn’t keeping hers on in any sentimental gesture, or anything like that. So what’s up with Kanye?!

It’s been more than two months now since his estranged wife officially filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage and four children together. Now, the former couple is trying to figure out joint legal and physical custody for their kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months — even as the legal battle covering their split moves forward.

As we previously reported in early March, ‘Ye has been working on new tracks during these first few months away from Kim. So perhaps it makes perfect sense to see him pop up at DJ Khaled’s house, ya know?! Why not drop a verse on an anthem and put your music back into the spotlight during this high-profile breakup??

Besides, shortly after the split was first announced, you may recall an insider sharing detailed info about how Yeezy was actively trying to throw himself into his work in order to distract from the divorce, too.

A source told Us Weekly at the time (below):

“Kanye has been trying to throw himself into work the past few weeks, but it’s been hard to stay focused with the split weighing on him. It has been especially tough even though he knew it was coming. He’s been distant and unresponsive as he processes everything that’s going on.”

So based on that, it definitely make sense that he’d be more involved with his music. And that he’d show up at Khaled’s place for a listening session — despite the DJ famously collabing with (frenemy and possibly Kim’s new beau??) Drake. Inneresting!!

Still, even with this music talk, we can’t help but go back to that pic confirming Kanye is still rockin’ his ring. Whyyyy tho??? Just an oversight? Or is there a more personal reason for not taking it off yet?! So many questions! What do U think is the answer here, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)…

