Kim Kardashian Reveals What She 'Really' Wants To Do With The Rest Of Her Life If She Passes Bar Exam In 2 Weeks!

Kim Kardashian is hoping to get into that courtroom one day!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, alongside her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, the 45-year-old reality star opened up about her upcoming busy schedule. Kim currently has multiple entertainment and fashion projects in the works, saying:

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

Not only that, the Hulu personality is planning to be a “qualified” lawyer in two weeks! Perezcious readers know that Kim has been working to become an attorney since 2018, scoring an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco. She finally passed California’s “baby bar” in 2021 after three tries. And this year, she graduated from her Law Office Study Program.

Now, Kim is waiting on the results from her bar exam — and she seems pretty confident she’ll pass! So much so, she already has her plans for what she wants to do afterward! The SKIMS founder told host Graham Norton:

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

That is IF Kim passes! She will find out the results on November 7 at 6:00 p.m. Fingers crossed! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

