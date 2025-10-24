Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She 'Really' Wants To Do With The Rest Of Her Life If She Passes Bar Exam In 2 Weeks! Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Has 'Never Once' Asked To See The Kids Since Divorce!  Kourtney Kardashian Shades The Hell Out Of Kim & Khloé For Their Fashion! Ouch! Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm -- Why She Blames Ex Kanye West!  North West Details Bond With Kim Kardashian After It's Revealed She Hasn't Seen Her Dad Kanye In Months! Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Debuts Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And MORE With New Look! Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Stunt Is Freaking Fans Out! INSANE RUMOR!!! Kim Kardashian Allegedly In Secret Relationship With Post Malone -- Inside Their Unexpected History! Kim Kardashian Is Taking Heat For Not Knowing How Much A Carton Of Milk Costs! Kim Kardashian Says She's Designing A Wedding Dress For Her NEXT Marriage... HUH?! Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Criticism Over 12-Year-Old Daughter North West’s Style! Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Ruined Pete Davidson Romance AND Caused Her To Pull Back From Dating Anyone New

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She 'Really' Wants To Do With The Rest Of Her Life If She Passes Bar Exam In 2 Weeks!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Law Career Plans If She Passes Bar Exam In 2 Weeks!

Kim Kardashian is hoping to get into that courtroom one day!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, alongside her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, the 45-year-old reality star opened up about her upcoming busy schedule. Kim currently has multiple entertainment and fashion projects in the works, saying:

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

Related: Kanye West Has ‘Never Once’ Asked To See The Kids Since Divorce! 

Not only that, the Hulu personality is planning to be a “qualified” lawyer in two weeks! Perezcious readers know that Kim has been working to become an attorney since 2018, scoring an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco. She finally passed California’s “baby bar” in 2021 after three tries. And this year, she graduated from her Law Office Study Program.

Now, Kim is waiting on the results from her bar exam — and she seems pretty confident she’ll pass! So much so, she already has her plans for what she wants to do afterward! The SKIMS founder told host Graham Norton:

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

That is IF Kim passes! She will find out the results on November 7 at 6:00 p.m. Fingers crossed! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 24, 2025 11:30am PDT

Share This