Pete Davidson Did WHAT To Make Girlfriend Kim Kardashian 'So F**king Horny'?!

It apparently doesn’t take much to get Kim Kardashian in the mood!

The 41-year-old superstar’s turn on the fam’s newest reality TV episode of The Kardashians, which dropped Thursday on Hulu, centers on her Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot down in the Dominican Republic. And even though much of the focus is on the tropical photo shoot itself — and some adversity Kim faced along the way — the Selfish author still found time to gush about boyfriend Pete Davidson!

During a break, the mom of four gushed to some pals on set about her “really thoughtful” man. Joking about one impromptu date night she had with the Meet Cute star, Kim explained how Pete inadvertently made her “so f**king horny” by… suggesting the couple go get ice cream! Wait, that’s all?!

Yes, really! Kim explained how it happened in a confessional clip for this most recent ep of The Kardashians:

“Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things. One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

LOLz!

Ice cream!! So that’s all it takes?? Who knew?!

Of course, the couple was spotted buying ice cream at a Rite Aid store in El Lay back in January, so maybe that’s the date night Kim is referencing. Or maybe Kete take daily trips to the all-in-one chain store! Come to think of it, where’s momager Kris Jenner with a Rite Aid brand deal?! Just asking! Ha! Regardless, ice cream appears to be a focal point in the couple’s relationship. Earlier in the episode, when Kim was on her private plane heading down to the Dominican Republic for the glossy, a flight attendant told the reality star that Pete ordered her some Dibs ice cream as a surprise!

It clearly meant something to Kim, who immediately swooned over the sweet gesture:

“These are my favorite. … We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I’m obsessed with Dibs. You can only get them in, like, gas stations these days.”

Awwww!

But the SKIMS mogul also opined that the timing of the gift maybe wasn’t the best. Wisecracking about having the junk food ahead of her SI reveal, Kim joked:

“Is it sweet or is it, like, being a d**k because I have a swimsuit shoot? I shouldn’t have eaten that. Thanks, a**hole.”

Very true! Ha!

Still, Kim was clearly moved by the Dibs gesture — and she’s been moved by the King of Staten Island star’s mindset and personality more broadly. In a confessional clip, she praised Pete and explained how he’s been growing on her:

“Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We’re doing really, really good. Pete said, ‘I’m gonna grow on you. Just wait.’ He knew. He’s like, ‘I give it four months in and you’re gonna be obsessed.’ And I was like, ‘OK. We’ll see.'”

A producer for The Kardashians then asked what we ALL want to know — whether Kim is in love with Pete!

Smiling at the question, Kim opted not to reveal her emotions, saying:

“Um, I don’t know if that’s any of your business.”

Oh really now?!

But while the SKKN By Kim mogul may have been floating on cloud nine in her relationship, things didn’t go so smoothly down in the Dominican! In fact, during the Sports Illustrated shoot, Kim began to feel “really sick,” and her energy cratered. While posing for the shots, she revealed that she was fading fast:

“I feel like absolute s**t. I want to die. I definitely am so excited… I just wish I felt better. … I’ll never, ever cancel, but my throat is killing [me]. It feels like I have strep throat. But I just have to push through.”

Oh, man!

Later on during the grueling day on set, Kim phoned sis Khloé Kardashian and vented a bit about her exhaustion:

“I just want to give up today. I don’t know how I’m going to push through. I can’t really function. I’m so tired. I’m trying to be professional.”

Truly the worst! Especially for it to come during such a big moment in her career!! Kim doesn’t quit, though, and she doesn’t cancel on anyone — she just wants to f**king work, remember?! So the Cali native pushed on, seeing the photo shoot through to the end and finishing satisfied with her performance.

In a confessional clip, she explained the gratitude she felt following the adverse (but amazing!) day on set:

“It just feels like everything I’ve dreamed… Things I never even thought I would do, I’m doing them. I feel like the universe is rewarding me and this is the year about me, and to do what I want, and what makes me happy. It almost feels like all my dreams are coming true.”

Well, certainly that would appear to be the case with her career and her connection to Pete. It’s all happening!!

