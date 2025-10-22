North West Details Bond With Kim Kardashian After It's Revealed She Hasn't Seen Her Dad Kanye In Months!

North West is showing her momma some love!

Kim Kardashian turned 45 years old on Tuesday, and in honor of her birthday, her 12-year-old daughter shared a sweet tribute on TikTok. She posted a picture of the pair at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas Eve party in 2024, along with a caption expressing her gratitude for their tight bond! She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my mom. I love you so much and I hope you have the best birthday ever. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me!”

Aww!

Check out the post (below)! FYI, she has Kim’s debut 2001 single Jam (Turn It Up) playing in the background of the snap!

How nice!

This post comes after Kim’s lengthy interview on Call Her Daddy, where she talked about supporting North’s fashion choices — and opened up about her co-parenting situation with Kanye West. She told host Alex Cooper that she doesn’t “keep the kids away from” the controversial rapper — unless things are “super unhealthy” at the time. If that’s the case, she’ll suggest meeting up at her house or picking a different time. However, Ye “doesn’t really want to see the kids a lot” while in that state. In fact, Kim shared that Kanye hasn’t seen the children in “a couple months.” Oof. That’s rough.

Thankfully, North has a great support system around her! And it looks like she’s grateful for it! What are your reactions to the birthday tribute, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

