Kim Zolciak Gets Cryptic About Things 'Going On Behind The Scenes' In Her Divorce & Discusses Getting Flirty With Chet Hanks!

Kim Zolciak may have had a “life-changing” experience in Colombia while filming MTV‘s Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets, but now that she’s back stateside, she’s got a lot to figure out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was part of the cast of the celeb-focused reality TV show when it filmed earlier this year. Others starring in the dramatic season are OT Genasis, Josie Canseco, Tyler Posey, Johnny Weir, Ally Brooke, Macy Gray, and Chet Hanks. Yes, that Chet Hanks. The same one Kim couldn’t stop flirting with in a clip from the first Surreal Life trailer released a few weeks back! But hang tight on that dynamic — we’ll get to it in a minute.

Related: Kim Wanted Revenge – But She Just Ended Up Hurting HERSELF! Details Here!

First, we’re focused on Kim’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann. The Bravo vet spoke to Too Fab for an interview released on Monday morning to promote the Surreal Life as part of MTV’s virtual junket for it, and naturally, everybody wanted to know about her ongoing divorce from the NFL alum. Kim was in high spirits, referring to the filming experience in Medellín, Colombia as “one of the most incredible experiences of my life.” But she was also extremely cryptic about what she was running away from to film it!

Calling the show her “break” from the ongoing legal battle with Kroy, the mom of six subtly explained:

“I needed to step away to gain some clarity and to kind of refocus on myself, and step outside of this home, and kind of just regroup, if you will. It wasn’t easy for sure. It was hard to be away from my children, and there [were] things going on that I had to deal with throughout this entire process of filming which was stressful in itself, but I was able to kind of remove myself pretty quickly from you know, conversations with my attorney, and get right back into it. These people made it super easy for me, it was almost like one big party there. It was just so much fun. It was a great, great, great break for me.”

Well, that’s nice. But drama has remained behind in Atlanta throughout! She got even more cryptic about that by explaining how “nobody really knows” about the things that are “going on behind the scenes” amid the estranged couple’s slow-motion split:

“There’s a different side of Kim that people don’t get to see. Nobody really knows what’s going on behind the scenes here in this divorce. I’ve remained quiet throughout this whole process intentionally and so this was my chance to kind of just breathe, kind of reconnect with Kim, if you will, and to then have seven other incredible humans that I actually instantly trusted, which is totally out of character for me, and just felt so comfortable with, made this experience — no pun intended — but surreal.”

No kidding…

Too Fab also interviewed Chet about the Colombia experience, and to them, he was aware enough to know that Kim was living through a very rough patch amid her time in Medellín! Tom Hanks‘ son said:

“I think Kim was going through the most stuff. She was in a crisis. She was at a pivotal moment in life as soon as she flew down to do it. So I think that kind of set the stage for her to kind of probably have the most realizations.”

When the outlet then went back and told Kim about what Chet had said, she was buoyed by his awareness of how hard her love life has been:

“I appreciate them saying that actually because that was my goal going. I think, you know, I take that as a compliment. I went there to just be my raw, authentic self and to show people who I really am. You know, Housewives is a lot. It’s negative, it’s dark and it’s constant drama.”

And she continued:

“You know I left Medellín feeling just light as a feather, just great. It was life-changing for me for sure.”

Well, that’s nice. Something tells us it may not last through the rest of the year with her divorce battle and other legal issues heating up. Or maybe the good experience in South America will turn out to be just the thing she needs to push through all the adversity?!

Related: Kroy Is Having More Problems With The Cops — And This Time It Has Nothing To Do With Kim!

Regardless, when pressed about what will come in the near future for her and the former Atlanta Falcons star, Kim really didn’t have an answer:

“Kroy and I, I don’t know what the future holds, honestly. I don’t have that answer at this time so we’ll see. We’ve been together a long time. It’s hard. It’s definitely hard, it’s hard on the kids, it’s hard on us.”

We can only imagine.

But when doubly pressed about her on-screen connection to Chet during their time spent filming in Colombia, she DID have an answer! She called him a “great guy” and definitely didn’t deny their flirtatious chemistry. But will we see them enjoy a fling during the season?! Kim teased:

“Who wouldn’t flirt with Chet? Hello! You’ll have to stay tuned in to see, you know, he’s a great guy. You’ll have to definitely watch and see.”

Ahh! Well, we’ll definitely be tuning in!

ICYMI when it was first released at the very end of June, re-watch the aforementioned trailer for Surreal Life: Villa Of Secrets (below):

Thoughts?! Reactions?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Real/YouTube/MTV/YouTube]