Fans Drag Kim Zolciak For Getting Plastic Surgery Amid Alleged Financial Issues!

Beauty is pain… and money! But is it really worth it for Kim Zolciak given her rumored financial situation?? That’s the question fans are asking!

On Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with a video showing off her latest cosmetic procedures. A little Botox here, and a little lip filler there… But it surely adds up! She captioned her post:

“I went to see @injectionsbyhelen and I am so so happy with my results! Don’t walk but RUN to book your appointment today. They have so many incredible treatments from laser to peels etc @charettecosmetics”

See for yourself HERE… If you don’t have a fear of needles!

In the comments, fans wrote things like:

“Isn’t she broke?” “Where u gettin the money for all this!!!!” “Good to see your priorities are in order” “You are in debt up to your eyeballs” “That should be the least of your worries.” “Yeah spend that money you don’t have great job.”

One user called attention to her purse, reminding others that she tried to make some cash by selling her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s stuff online:

“Isn’t that the purse you have been trying to sell?”

Yikes! But Kim did NOT care. In the comments, she totally ignored the haters and responded to a fan who questioned the Botox she got in her shoulder — which she said is “life changing.”

As we’ve been following, Kim and Kroy have allegedly run into some difficult financial times as they navigate their divorce and figure out their housing situation…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

