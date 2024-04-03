Kroy Biermann Claims Kim Zolciak Spent Nearly A Million Bucks On Luxury Goods, Lottery Tickets, & Bitcoin?!

Kim Zolciak has been spending BIG bucks, estranged husband Kroy Biermann claims. And he’s got the receipts to prove it — right down to the frickin’ penny!

The former Atlanta Falcons star filed new court documents this week claiming that the reality TV veteran’s allegedly lavish spending habits have completely broken their family finances. Per TMZ, which first obtained these fresh court docs, Kroy assets that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum dropped more than $600,000 on luxury items over the past seven years — and nearly $230,000 more on Bitcoin investments and playing the lottery! WTF?!

Related: Brielle Biermann’s Range Rover Got Repossessed — And Kim Is Named In The Filing!

The alleged specifics here are pretty staggering. For one, the former NFL baller claims Kim spent that aforementioned $600k beginning in 2016 and going through 2023 at luxury stores including Versace, Chanel, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more. He asserts that she rang up half of that total at Saks Fifth Avenue alone between 2016 and 2020. Specifically, the Saks bill is said to be $306,481.94, and the Neiman Marcus amount is $269,101.84.

Damn!!

That’s an intense spending push. And all that was after Kim left RHOA! She ditched Bravo‘s popular Georgia-based reality series in 2012, spun off her own Don’t Be Tardy series, and then apparently started spending big dough! Yikes! And incredibly, that’s not even the strangest claim Kroy made in these new docs. In addition to buying luxury goods, Kim also supposedly spent TONS of money on Bitcoin investments and lottery tickets!! Kroy claims she dropped exactly $161,912.87 on those two things in 2021, and then another $65,966.95 more in 2022. Playing the lottery to that degree?? After she’d already essentially hit the lottery with her Bravo stardom?! Unreal…

As you may recall, Kroy previously claimed that Kim’s alleged gambling “financially devastated” their family. That jaw-dropping claim was made in a separate court filing in May of 2023. And now, with this new filing on hand, it would seem that Kroy’s side of the divorce drama is putting up some receipts. If these fresh spreadsheet allegations are accurate, jeez. There are no words.

In addition, Kim and Kroy are in the middle of a slow-motion, on-again off-again divorce. In recent months, to get out from under mounting debts and the looming threat of foreclosure, they’ve had to rush their Georgia home to market. It hasn’t sold, though, and in recent weeks they’ve cut their asking price from $6 million (which was the original bill when it came onto the real estate scene back in October of 2023) to just $4.5 million. Sitting on the market for six months and then dropping the price 25% is never a good sign…

Honestly, at this point, we just hope for the best for the estranged couple’s young children — KJ., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10 — amid all this adversity. Ugh. Thoughts, y’all?

[Image via TNYF/WENN]