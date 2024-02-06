Kim Zolciak Thinks Kroy Biermann Is Leaking Divorce Docs To The Media -- And Asks Judge For Protective Order To Stop It!

Kim Zolciak is sick and tired of her divorce news being spread in news reports. And she thinks she knows the culprit: Kroy Biermann!

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star believes the ex-NFL player is leaking divorce details to the press, and she’s taking VERY decision action on it! According to TMZ on Monday evening, the reality TV veteran just filed new court docs in which she’s requesting a protective order in the estranged couple’s bitter divorce. Kim wants a judge to rule that names, financial records, and other detailed and sensitive bits of information be redacted in documents her lawyers hand to Kroy’s team.

Related: NeNe Leakes Says Kim Is Really Struggling Amid Difficult Kroy Biermann Split

Per that outlet, the concern for Kim is on the media attention on the split. (And, well, here we are, sooo…) In her docs, she notes that embarrassing information about her and Kroy’s financial situation has been surfacing in the media. Worse yet, she apparently already tried to get Kroy to agree to a confidentiality order — and he passed! Thus, in these new docs asking for a protective order, Kim states her belief that the former Atlanta Falcons star is the one leaking things to the press.

Whether that’s true or not, well, we don’t know. But Kim is VERY adamant about stopping it! Her new filing formally requests a judge step in with a protective order to keep the embattled couple’s sensitive personal and financial info from hitting the news wire. The request is brand-new, and a judge hasn’t ruled yet, but clearly, Kim wants things clamped down ASAP!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Could Kroy be leaking divorce info?? This isn’t the first time Kim has accused Kroy of underhanded tactics recently. Sound OFF with your thoughts on these two and their breakup battle in the comments (below)…

[Image via WWHL/YouTube/People/YouTube]