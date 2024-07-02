Kroy Biermann Is Having More Problems With The Cops -- And This Time It Has Nothing To Do With Kim Zolciak!

Kroy Biermann is fighting the law… and the law keeps winning!

The former NFL player was slapped with a citation over the weekend after his 3-year-old Cane Corso dog named Stone got loose in his Milton, Georgia neighborhood and started terrorizing the neighbors! And this is far from the first time that the dog, which is a big type of mastiff, has been causing problems in Milton! In fact, it’s such a regular occurrence by now that the police are FINALLY doing something about it!

As you may recall, Kroy and estranged wife Kim Zolciak have had major police-related dog problems before. The rest of the neighborhood got fed up with the couple last year when they failed to step up and keep their dog inside the gate in their yard. And now, well, that issue is happening again!

Per TMZ, the Milton PD sent out officers on Saturday to give the former Atlanta Falcons star a citation after neighbors complained that Stone got loose and started terrorizing them. One neighbor called police after seeing Stone running free in the ‘hood. In their call, that neighbor claimed that the dog had been “aggressive” towards her. Yikes!!

Stone eventually made it back home, but cops were none too happy. Kroy claimed that his son was supposed to be watching the dog, but it must have gotten away from the child. Uhhh… are we talking about the same son, Kash, who was horribly bitten by one of their dogs a few years back?! Hmm…

Anyways, Kroy claimed that his front gate — which is supposed to keep Stone on his property — was broken, and stuck in the open position. In turn, he alleged that he found the dog on the sidewalk in front of his house, and not down the street. Either way, cops still wrote up the citation and slapped Biermann with the penalty.

This is somewhat minor in the grand scheme of things, obviously, but it’s a never-ending legal s**t show for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Kroy all the same!! They sure have gotten to know the fine officers of the Milton Police Department very, very (very, very) well over the last year or two… yeesh!!

It definitely never ends with these two, does it? Whether dog issues, relentless divorce problems, or their seemingly unending foreclosure fight… it’s always something. Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Kim Zolciak/Kroy Biermann/Instagram]