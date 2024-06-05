Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Miraculously Avoid Foreclosure On Georgia Mansion AGAIN! 

Whelp, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have done it again! They managed to delay the foreclosure on their mansion in Georgia!

As we previously reported, lawyers for Truist Bank gave the former couple until May 3 to head back to court, or it planned to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding. Yikes! However, Kim and Kroy miraculously avoided the legal ordeal once again! According to court documents obtained by People on Monday, the pair reached an agreement with Truist Bank to cease foreclosure for the next 90 days in order to allow them to try to sell their home without it being foreclosed on. That is good news for Kim and Kroy! But they better get to work on selling their house ASAP!

The exes haven’t had much success in getting someone to take their pad ever since they put it up for sale in October! At one point, they listed the place at $6 million last year, but no one (obviously) grabbed it. Kim and Kroy have since significantly reduced the asking price to $4.5 million — yet still no buyers. Uh oh! Not good! They only have 90 days now to get someone — anyone — to take their home, and we have a feeling they’ll continue to struggle to make it happen! Unless they get lucky and find someone soon!

If Kim and Kroy don’t, who knows if they’ll continue their lucky steak with the bank handing out extensions! There are only so many chances Truist can give before it’s had enough! And they’ve definitely handed out a lot to Kroy and Kim over the years! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]