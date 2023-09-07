Kroy Biermann Is BEGGING Kim Zolciak To Sign Off On Selling Mansion Amid HUGE Money Issues!

If it were up to Kroy Biermann, he and estranged wife Kim Zolciak would have sold their Atlanta home ages ago.

That’s the story we’re hearing now, as the former Atlanta Falcons star and the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta mainstay are moving towards divorce (for the second time) amid MAJOR money probs.

On Thursday morning, TMZ reported new deets from Kroy’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom, who relayed how the former NFL star is “basically begging” his estranged wife to sign off on selling their home.

This comes days after our previous report on this issue, as you may recall. Late last week, paparazzi cameras caught Kim walking around Beverly Hills claiming she was the one who made the call on financial issues like the Georgia mansion sale. Bergstrom told the outlet that’s not true, claiming Kim’s words were “meaningless” and the estranged couple’s financial situation is “dire.”

Per Bergstrom, the family is “deep in the hole.” The outlet reports their debts are worth “well north of a million bucks.” And since they are “on the verge” of foreclosure, selling the home ASAP and using the equity to pay off debt would seem to be critical. That’s what Kroy wants, at least!!

But will he get it?? The TMZ report claims he’s gone so far as to sell personal items to pay down debts, the mortgage, and more, yet bill collectors are “continuing to come after” the couple. At the end of the day, Kroy is “basically begging” the Bravo star to sign a joint consent agreement that’ll get their house on the market and (theoretically) clear up debt.

For now, Kroy and Bergstrom have gone to court about the issue. They have requested an emergency hearing to get permission from a judge to move forward with the sale. Kim hasn’t budged on that, though. Amid her stubbornness, Kroy thinks the reality TV vet’s head is “buried in the sand” over how bad their financial issues are.

Jeez…

