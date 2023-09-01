Kim Zolciak Says Kroy Biermann's Move To Sell Their Mansion Is Actually 'Mutual' -- Do You Buy That?!

To hear Kim Zolciak tell it, her estranged husband’s desire to sell their Georgia mansion and recoup the cash to avoid “financial devastation” is actually a mutual decision.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the other day we reported how Kroy Biermann wants to sell the embattled couple’s Atlanta-area home ASAP in order to avoid impending financial ruin. But on Thursday night, Kim popped up at Il Pastaio in the El Lay area… and said she’s up for putting it on the market, too!

The Real Housewives of Altanta alum — who was once again not wearing her wedding ring — was spotted by paparazzi cameras on Thursday evening outside the swanky Beverly Hills eatery. When a photog asked the Don’t Be Tardy star about Kroy’s decision to sell their home, she simply said:

“It’s mutual.”

Then, when the cameraman replied by assuming Kroy had made the call for a sale and Kim went along with it, she responded with an eve more noteworthy dig to correct him:

“I tell him what to do, babe.”

Hmmm…

