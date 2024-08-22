Got A Tip?

King Charles Reveals Rare Update On Cancer Battle During Visit With Victims Of Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift Event

King Charles III has encouraging news to reveal — and he’s doing it in the most understated way possible.

Of course, the monarch is in the midst of a fight against cancer right now, and has been undergoing treatments to battle the disease for months. Well, this week, the 75-year-old gave a bit more insight into that fight, and how it’s been going. And he only needed four words to do it!

The occasion in question was an event held for those affected by the Southport mass stabbing, which occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed event in that city on July 29. The tragedy left three young children dead, and several other people injured. On Wednesday, King Charles met with the families of those who were lost, as well as surviving victims of the tragedy. The entire event was emotionally charged, as you’d expect. But along the way, he also gave some insight into the upheavals in his personal life, too.

According to Express, one of the attendees at the somber event briefly changed the subject to politely ask Prince William‘s father how he was coming along with his cancer fight. And King Charles offered up some good news! In a very low-key way, at least. Needing just four words to answer the query, he said:

“I’m not too bad.”

We love to hear that! Per that same outlet, he appeared to be in fine fettle while interacting with those at the memorial. Obviously, it was not a happy event with lots of smiles and laughs, so he wasn’t carefree or heartening in that way. But it’s great to hear that Charles is currently upbeat about his battle nonetheless!

Here’s hoping he (and Princess Catherine, who is of course fighting her own cancer battle, as well) will come through this swimmingly and return to form! Rooting for them both! Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em in the comments (below)…

Aug 22, 2024 11:21am PDT

