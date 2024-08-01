Got A Tip?

17-Year-Old Charged With Murders Of 3 Children Attending Taylor Swift Event

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder following the horrific mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed event in UK.

The Southport dancing event themed around the pop singer ended in horror on Monday after it was reported Merseyside Police responded to a call for help. Thirteen people were victims of the mass stabbing. Sadly, three of those victims were little girls aged six, seven, and nine, and they ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

This left investigators to charge the teen with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, according to reports by multiple outlets. The teenager has reportedly already appeared in Liverpool Crown Court, according to BBC, and has a plea and trial preparation hearing set for October 25. The Guardian reported a provisional trial date won’t come until January 20, 2025. The police are still treating this as an active investigation.

Our hearts are with the families of the victims. May they rest in peace and get the justice they deserve.

Aug 01, 2024

