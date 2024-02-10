King Charles Expresses His ‘Heartfelt Thanks’ For Support In First Statement Since Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III is grateful for the love and support he’s received.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace released the first statement from the 75-year-old monarch since the news of his cancer diagnosis broke. And he took a moment to thank everyone for all of the well-wishes this past week! King Charles began by saying:

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He then went on to note to express his gratitude to all of the organizations helping cancer patients and their families:

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The update comes after the palace announced on Monday that the king was diagnosed with a form of cancer while in the hospital having a procedure done for an enlarged prostate. It is unknown what kind of cancer he has. However, we do know that it is not prostate cancer. The prognosis is also said to be very good, as sources note the cancer was “caught very early.” Charles is currently undergoing treatment. Per the Deux U podcast, an insider said he is doing “radiation, not chemo.”

