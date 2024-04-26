Oh No! King Charles Funeral Plans Being Updated As He’s ‘Very Unwell’ Amid Cancer Battle!

Bad news about King Charles’ health…

In February, Buckingham Palace announced after undergoing surgery for a benign prostate enlargement, the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer. The royals have not mentioned what specific type of cancer he has — other than saying it wasn’t prostate cancer. He is said to be going through treatment now. But how are things going two months later? Not good, from the sounds of it!

Earlier this month, royal scribe Tina Brown previously hinted Prince William and Princess Catherine, who is also battling cancer, are “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye” due to Charles’ health struggles. It’s even causing the couple “intense anxiety!” Yikes! And weeks later, things have not improved!

According to The Daily Beast on Thursday, King Charles is “very unwell” amid his battle with cancer. Oh no! A friend of the royal family told the outlet:

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

In fact, things are so bad behind the scenes that Charles’ funeral plans – code named “Operation Menai Bridge” – are being regularly updated these days. Daily Beast reported a separate document about what went well at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and what could be improved upon the next time a monarch dies is circulating around, too. Kind of chilling. But we guess better to be prepared than not…

However, there is no need for immediate alarm yet. The insiders stressed the palace and military routinely review the funeral plans. That said, a former staffer pointed out there is a sense of urgency at this time:

“The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds.”

If true, this is all pretty shocking — especially since Charles gave no indication of anything wrong when he stepped out and about. He even attended services on Sunday for what would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 98th birthday and waved to fans while driving himself and Queen Camilla. All seemed well, or as well as they could be given the circumstance. It turns out that possibly wasn’t the case.

Right now, the royals seem to be preparing for the worst. Oof. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

