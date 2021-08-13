Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Body Shamer For Assuming She's Pregnant!

You should know by now not to f**k with one of the KarJenners on social media! And yet for some reason, people still wanna try to come for the crown. BIG mistake!

This time around, it’s Kourtney Kardashian who swiftly put down a social media troll, reacting to a nasty commenter and laying down the law on a recent Instagram post of hers.

The Poosh founder posted this pic (below) to her IG account on Thursday, showing off some skin — and, yes, her closet in the background too — while wearing a black SKIMS bralette and a draping red dress:

Sexy, right?! Love her long hair in an up-do like that, too! The only problem was that one social media user quickly jumped to conclusions about the star’s hot bod! Replying down in the comments section below Kourt’s “say hi to my closet” caption, this ALL-CAPS Instagrammer just couldn’t help themselves:

“SHES PREGNANT”

First off, dude, turn the CAPS LOCK off. We’d have given you a pass two decades ago, but this is 2021 and everybody has been around computers long enough to know not to do that. Thanks! As for the actual content of the message, we’ll let Kourt’s empowering response speak for itself:

“I’m a woman with a BODY”

Yassssssss queen!

Along with CAPS LOCK, if there’s one other thing we should have ditched before 2021, it’s people — men and women — policing women’s bodies! Stop with the weird assumptions and nosy intrusions, already! Thankfully, Kourt had plenty of cheerleaders for her post — and her comment response — including bestie and TikTok superstar Addison Rae who showed her appreciation by dropping a simple “wow” with a fire emoji. Amen!

As for babies, Kourt is obviously in a great situation with (increasingly more serious) BF Travis Barker. And while there have been reports and rumors about an engagement, any pregnancy possibilities are still very much a forward-thinking consideration. No need to rush ’em, y’all — they can decide whether or not they want to go that route in their time!

FWIW, Kourtney has been super vocal in the recent past shutting down pregnancy rumors started by fans. There have been a couple of notable speculations over the years, but obviously, nothing has come of it. So why the obsession?! In the end, the mom of three obviously handled things well. Let’s hope this will be a lesson for future trolls to think before they post, but something tells us we’ll be dealing with this situation again soon. Just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on social media trolling and bullying down in the comments (below)…

