Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Create Cute Homecoming Party For Mom After Italian Getaway With Travis Barker!

We’re lovin’ what we’re seein’ with Kourtney Kardashian‘s amazing and thoughtful offspring!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star returned home fresh from her romantic European getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker on Wednesday afternoon. Clearly, her kids must have missed her quite a bit while being gone because they were ready and waiting when it came time to welcome momma home from a long flight across the pond!

In a series of clips and pictures the Poosh founder posted to her Instagram Stories account on Wednesday afternoon, you can clearly see her three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — excited as can be welcoming momma home from her PDA-fill vacay.

First, Mommy is given the rose petal treatment with a special driveway welcoming party and a lot of fun dancing energy. Then, she was greeted with two handmade posters the kids put together to commemorate her return to Calabasas!

Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

Awwww!

Love that!

Of course, this all comes after what was a seriously epic trip for Kourtney and Travis. For one, the latest vacation marked Barker’s second time traveling by air and his very first transatlantic trip since surviving a deadly plane crash back in 2008.

Beyond that, the duo made headlines all over the world by being unable to keep their hands off each other during Italian excursions in Genoa, Portofino, Venice, and other amazing locales. The trip, er, climaxed with their showy outings on boats in the glittery, gorgeous open ocean — no doubt making us all jealous of the summer excursion!

The only downside of the whole thing was baby daddy Scott Disick, who infamously slid into the DMs of another one of Kourt’s exes, model Younes Bendjima, to complain about her on-trip PDA with the Blink-182 drummer. Bendjima, 28, promptly leaked the direct message contents, embarrassing Scott and angering his baby momma in the process. That whole thing must now be patched up — or otherwise dealt with, however Kourt might see fit — and marks a less-than-ideal end to what was otherwise a stunning summer slide into the sunny weather.

What do U make of Kourt’s triumphant return to family after her Italian travels here, Perezcious readers?! Cute AF, or what??

Sound OFF with your take on the famous fam’s fate down in the comments (below)!

