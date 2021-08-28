Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Jet Off To Italy For A Romantic Getaway!

Now that Kourtney Kardashian has helped Travis Barker overcome his fear of flying, they have truly transformed into a jet-setting couple!

The 45-year-old rocker recently hopped on a plane to Italy with the reality star, marking this as the second plane ride and first transatlantic flight since he survived a deadly plane crash almost 13 years ago. On Saturday, he even honored his late friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein with a photo of the Philadelphia native who sadly passed away from a drug overdose less than a year after surviving the 2008 airplane accident in South Carolina. Take a look (below):

We can imagine that the trip had brought up some painful memories for Travis. Fortunately, the Blink-182 drummer has Kourt by his side while they visit Italy seemingly for the weekend. The lovebirds were photographed enjoying some time on the beach and sailing away on a boat in San Fruttuoso, Genoa, TMZ reported. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Barker shared some pictures from the visit, which you can ch-ch-check out (below):

The pair then visited Portofino — a Kardashian-Jenner family hot spot — where they were passionately kissing, cuddling, and holding hands. You know, just their usual public displays of affection! In one snapshot specifically, Travis and Kourtney can be seen kissing with their mouths open while wrapping their arms around each other. See the pictures posted by The Daily Mail HERE.

The duo has also shared several food pics on their Instagram Stories, including one holding gelato cones and a simple plate of pasta. Classic!

As you may know, their trip comes almost two weeks after the Meet The Barkers alum joined Kourtney, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble on a private jet and flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A source previously told E! News that his girlfriend has been instrumental in helping him face his fear of flying, explaining:

“This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time. It’s something he’s wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him.”

We can imagine the promise of some delicious gelato and pasta has been helping this time around too! In all seriousness, though, so proud of him for taking back to the skies again!

