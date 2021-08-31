Younes Bendjima Leaks Alleged DM Showing Scott Disick Talking S**t About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker!

Did Scott Disick really just get played by Younes Bendjima?! What kind of world even is this??

Late Monday night, Younes took to his Instagram Stories to put Lord Disick on blast!!! At least, that’s what it looks like based on the screenshots we’ve got (below), which look to be the real deal!

Like we said, Kourtney Kardashian‘s out-of-favor ex took to his IG account less than 24 hours ago with a very interesting screenshot. It appeared to show the Flip It Like Disick star popping up in Younes’ direct messages to whine about Kourtney’s ongoing, highly visible PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker while on vacation in Italy.

Allegedly writing to Younes, Scott apparently shared (below):

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Yikes! Not great energy from Scott on this one… The pic tells the whole story, too, including where Younes added a cryptic message to “keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately” — a direct reference to his not-so-good relationship with Kourtney’s baby daddy!

Ch-ch-check out the alleged DM first leaked by Younes (below), which appears to include Scott’s initial call-out of Kourtney and Travis, as well as Bendjima’s very specific response. A paparazzi photo of Kourt and Travis has been censored:

Wow!

And it doesn’t end there!

In his next IG Stories slide, Younes explained to fans that he apparently felt a duty to out Scott, who the model claims had “been playing around for too long” while trying to “be the nice guy” in regards to Kourtney’s new relationship. DAMN!

Look:

Ohhhhhh, man. This does not look good for Lord Disick!

There’s a lot of history here, of course, with Bendjima having dated the KUWTK star for more than a year between 2017 and 2018. And for a while now, Younes has been far from the KarJenner fam’s favorite of Kourtney’s exes. That title of “favorite” very clearly goes to Scott, in fact! Or at least it did… before this mess.

Still, there’s always been a real rift between Younes and the KarJenner clan after he and Kourtney split up for good following a brief 2019 reconciliation. Scott, too, hasn’t been shy in the past about calling out the now-28-year-old model. So at this point, Younes has got to love the sweet, sweet taste of revenge, right? YOWZA!

Also — other than when Scott told Andy Cohen on the KUWTK reunion after-show that he gave Kravis his blessing — wouldn’t this be the first (leaked) public comment Kourtney’s ex has made indicating what he really thinks of her romance with the Blink-182 drummer?! Not a great first real impression here, Lord Disick…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are the DMs legit?! Is Scott in BIG trouble with the KarJenner fam after this one, or what?! Sound OFF with your thoughts on everything down in the comments (below)!!!

