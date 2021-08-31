Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Seemingly React To Scott Disick's Alleged S**t-Talking -- In COMPLETELY Different Ways!

The drama between Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima got everyone’s attention — including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian!

As we reported, the model exposed the Flip It Like Disick star for allegedly trash talking his baby momma’s everlasting PDA with the Blink-182 member in a DM that Scott assumed would stay private. In an alleged screenshot shared on Younes’ Instagram Stories, the New York native appeared to be mocking the couple amid their trip to Venice, Italy, where they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 30.

Alongside a photo of Kourt and Trav kissing on a boat, Disick allegedly wrote in the DM (below):

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the DM is real, but Trav and Kourt don’t seem to think Younes is lying about it, as both apparently reacted to the message on Tuesday — in very different ways!

On his IG Stories, the drummer posted a photo of Ray Liotta laughing during a scene in the movie Goodfellas. Many fans took it as a response to the alleged s**t-talkery, since the image came in between scenic tourist pics of his Italy trip — and since Trav also liked a fan account’s repost of the alleged message from Scott, leaving little room for interpretation.

While the musician took the shade-for-shade approach, Kourt is seemingly trying to rise above it all. The mother-of-three took to Twitter to quote the Bible, writing:

“John 15:7… If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Sounds like momma has no words for Scott at the moment — at least not publicly!

Kourt isn’t the only one trying to keep the peace. Amelia Hamlin, Scott’s current gf, also seemed to address the drama on her Instagram Story. She reposted a photo that read:

“Let’s be nicer to each other We’re all trying our best”

If Scott really did send that DM, we hope he takes this advice! The DM in question comes months after Scott revealed a much different perspective on the Poosh founder’s new romance. During the KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asked the 38-year-old if Kourtney and Travis have his blessing — to which he replied:

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

We hope Scott gives himself a blessing to be happy, too, because lord this is petty!

Thoughts??

