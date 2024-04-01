Scott Disick Went Off! Told Ex Kourtney Kardashian No More Travis Barker PDA Around The Kids!

Has Scott Disick finally put his foot down when it comes to all the PDA his ex-partner-slash-baby-momma Kourtney Kardashian can’t seem to stop flaunting with new hubby Travis Barker?? That’s the latest claim!

To hear this insider tell it, the Flip It Like Disick alum is apparently telling the Poosh founder this is the END OF THE LINE for canoodling with Travis in front of the little ones!!

Of course, Scott and Kourt share three children from their time together — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. And while co-parenting has never exactly been super smooth between the Talentless founder and the Lemme lead, things got infinitely more complicated when the Blink-182 drummer entered the picture. And then even more so when Travis and Kourtney had their son Rocky together!! But it isn’t the baby that’s been the thorn in Scott’s side, it’s the oooh baby. It’s always been the PDA.

On Sunday, OK! cited an insider who claimed Scott is DONE with Kourtney and Travis’ habit of constantly hanging all over one another — at least around his kids. The source explained:

“Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids. He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children.”

Whoa!

First off, we’d be super interested to learn what else makes up the “more and more issues” Scott apparently has been stamping his feet about! But as far as this PDA specifically, well, that is a longstanding concern for MANY members of the KarJenner clan! As you may recall, Kourt and Scott’s kids have previously displayed their own displeasure at the Poosh exec sucking face with the drummer in front of them. Fans have been supremely grossed out by the couple’s so-called “disgusting” PDA on red carpets, too. Even super-momager Kris Jenner thinks it’s all a bit too much!

Plus, previous episodes of The Kardashians have explored the lusty displays and their effects on the kids! In a 2022 episode of the Hulu hit, Kourtney and Penelope were playing ping-pong together. Travis walked into the room, went to kiss his wife, and the Disick daughter shrieked:

“Mom, no kissing!”

Then, during a dinner table moment later in the ep, Kourt and Travis locked lips again. That time, it was Reign’s turn to yell at his momma:

“Eww, guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again?”

LOLz! So clearly the kids have an issue with it — at least based on prior eps of the fam’s show. And now if this new insider’s claims are to be believed, Scott is laying down the law! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Do you buy it that Scott has “put his foot down” about the over-the-top affection?? And even if he did try to lay down the law, would Kourt listen to him?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

