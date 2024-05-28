Kourtney Kardashian Says Infant Son Rocky Barker Has 'Never Been In His Crib'! WHAT?!

Kourtney Kardashian is doing motherhood a bit differently with her and Travis Barker‘s six-month-old son Rocky! Let’s just say, she’s a bit more hands on… and never off! Seriously, she apparently never lets go! Awww!

The adorable infant has a crib, of course, but he hasn’t been in it! EVER!!! That’s what the Poosh founder herself claimed in an Instagram Q&A on Monday!

One fan tossed a question to Kourt via the social media app that revealed her own personal problems with having a baby at home that will only nap when being held by momma. The unnamed fan queried:

“New Mumma here, any tips on baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?”

The 45-year-old reality star responded with the jaw-dropping admission Rocky is the same way, and she’s into it! So much so he straight-up doesn’t use his crib… AT ALL! Kourt explained:

“Enjoy every second! We do the same. He’s never been in his crib. It’s my favorite thing in the world.”

But, like, never?! Never never?? You can see the full interaction (below), with the question and answer both set against a pic of Rocky’s (very empty) crib:

Damn! It’s so cool to hear Kourt is bonding so much with her baby boy. And we LOVE that she and the Blink-182 drummer are obviously embracing parenthood at their ages and with their mutual second chance at love. So great!!!

After all, it took a heck of a lot of money and hardship to get that little guy! Kourt recently revealed she went through a jaw-dropping five rounds of IVF and three retrievals before finally getting pregnant. And that only happened once she stopped all the fancy science and let it happen naturally! No wonder she wants to keep her lil miracle close!

But ALSO… It should be noted… we seriously hope the Lemme lead is following safe sleep guidelines with her infant son. In this instance, that means we hope he’s sleeping overnight in a basinet — as opposed to having her hold him through the night or having the duo take part in bed sharing. That can be super dangerous for an infant! Just FYI to all the new parents and parents-to-be out there!!

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]