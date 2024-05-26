Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Son Mason Is Officially On Instagram! See Kim & Khloé’s Comments!

Mason Disick has entered the chat, y’all!

The firstborn KarJenner kid has officially joined Instagram! That’s right, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest son is ready to be a little Instagrammer just like his famous family members! On Saturday, the 14-year-old, who has been notably absent from The Kardashians, launched his profile with a couple pictures of himself. The first showed him wearing baggy green pants, a black t-shirt, and a baseball cap. See (below):

His aunties Kim and Khloé Kardashian welcomed him to the ‘Gram with some messages of disbelief that he’s really already old enough to use the app. Khloé wrote, “I can’t believe this is happening,” while Kim added, “You’re really on Instagram.” See (below):

Awww!

Mason then shared another post including pics with friends and fam — like little sister Penelope Disick. Scroll through (below):

Finally, the celeb kid showed off a pic of himself and little brother Reign, as well as some other pics with friends.

WHERE did all the time go?!

Welcome to social media, Mason!

[Images via Scott Disick/Instagram, Nicky Nelson/Judy Eddy/WENN]