Kourtney Kardashian Is Fed Up With Instagram Followers Thinking She’s Pregnant!

Kourtney Kardashian has had enough!

The reality star’s vibe right now is definitely “just living life,” and she’s clearly been enjoying it. Becoming recently engaged to Travis Barker, the couple have far from put the brakes on their PDA. They’ve even been cultivating their blended family and enjoying the holidays together. It’s all great… except for one thing: nosy Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, the Poosh founder shared a SKIMS x Fendi bikini pic with her man, captioned:

“life with you”

And the drummer adorably responded:

“I couldn’t love you more “

But on another set of snaps from the same pool sesh, the comments were less welcome. One fan wrote:

“Not to be that girl but… is that a pregnant belly.”

Umm, seriously? Her stomach is barely even visible in the set this person commented on!

Understandably miffed, Kourt replied:

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

LOLz! It’s a fair question, though. The 42-year-old actually addressed it back in April 2020 (before she started seeing Travis), in conversation with her pal and Poosh COO Sarah Howard. She said:

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ I could’ve taken that offensively… but I knew that I didn’t look pregnant. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times. It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively… Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

Unfortunately, that message did NOT get through to the masses. In August 2021, it happened once again, when a closet selfie sent fans into a frenzy, commenting:

“Is there a baby in there?”

“Preggo?”

“SHES PREGNANT”

Prompting the momma of three to clap back:

“I’m a woman with a BODY.”

In fairness, a baby could definitely be on the horizon for Kravis. The Blink-182 alum has already been throwing out baby names, and an insider told E! News that the couple are “hoping to be expecting by next year.” Another E! insider added:

“They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more.”

That said, it’s probably best to wait until they actually announce their pregnancy, rather than guessing at it every single time she posts a photo. If you’re tempted to be “that girl” and comment pregnancy speculation, try putting your phone down and taking a deep breath. Kourtney will surely appreciate it!!

