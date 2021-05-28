Scott Disick Is Still 'Skeptical' & 'Hurt' By Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker

Scott Disick is still struggling mightily with Kourtney Kardashian‘s very public pronouncements of love and lust for her new man.

And even as he gets closer with his own girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, we can’t help but wonder about the continued controversy surrounding Travis Barker. What gives?!

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on Scott’s struggles with his baby momma’s new romance. But this time around, another source has dished fresh details to ET following this week’s latest events. According to this insider, while Kourtney was comfortable as can be chillin’ with Lord Disick in a group setting to help celebrate his 38th birthday on Monday, the same relaxed vibe didn’t come through on his end.

Calling the whole thing “a little awkward” for Scott, the confidant reflected on the Flip It Like Disick star’s persistent problems with seeing Kourtney move forward with her tattooed drummer beau. Interestingly, the source revealed how Scott wishes Kourt were as thrown by Amelia’s presence as he is by Travis:

“He wishes Kourtney was more affected by it [Scott and Amelia], like he is about Kourtney and Travis.”

Oof…

Not only is that not a great look on Scott’s part, it also doesn’t sound like it’s anywhere close to happening.

The insider explained that the Poosh founder remains “in her own world” with her 45-year-old rocker beau, and added:

“They [Kourtney and Travis] are so beyond obsessed with each other. Scott hasn’t hung out in a big family setting with Kourtney and Travis yet. He’s still a little skeptical of their relationship and hurt by it.”

Yikes!

We realize this is easier said than done, but man, you’ve gotta move on! Lord knows your ex clearly has…

In fact, Kourt’s casual take on Scott’s relationship with Amelia perhaps best exemplifies that! The same insider revealed to ET that the KUWTK starlet remains “unbothered” by seeing her baby daddy with the teenage model, saying:

“It’s not weird for her to see them together by any means.”

Sounds pretty definitive!

The rest of the KarJenner fam hasn’t quite come along yet, but they (probably) will. For now, they are “nice to Amelia” and “supportive” of his romantic choices, though the source readily admits they “aren’t as close with her as they were with Sofia Richie.”

Meh! Give it time. Remember, Scott dated Sofia for several years — so if he winds up that serious about Amelia, his extended reality TV fam will surely get to know her better over time, too.

But back to the Scott-Kourtney-Travis dynamic!

What do U make of all these rumblings, Perezcious readers?! Can Scott eventually come around and accept their love for what it is?! Or do U anticipate problems for a long time to come??

Share your opinions with us down in the comments (below)…

