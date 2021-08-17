Travis Barker Pays Tribute To Kourtney Kardashian For Helping Him Fly Again: 'With You Anything Is Possible'

Kourtney Kardashian is the wind beneath Travis Barker‘s wings!

As we reported, the KUWTK star helped the Blink-182 member get over his crippling fear of flying last weekend by taking him onboard Kylie Jenner’s private jet for a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

This was the drummer’s first flight since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008 — and a source told E! that Trav’s “life has completely changed” for the better now that he’s overcome this issue.

We bet! As one of the world’s most in-demand drummers, you’d think he’s missing out on a lot of gigs not being able to fly.

Related: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson NOT Dating Again, Per Sources

The insider went on to credit Kourt for being by the musician’s side every step of the journey — and it looks like Trav feels the same way, as he thanked the Poosh founder in a mushy Instagram post on Tuesday! Captioning a pic of himself embracing Kourt in front of the plane, the hitmaker wrote:

“With you anything is possible @kourtneykardash”

The reality star dropped a cute comment in response, writing:

“Anything and everything with you ’”

Dawww!

Congrats again, Travis! Ch-ch-check out the adorable post (below)!

[Image via Instagram/MEGA/WENN]