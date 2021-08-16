Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson NOT Dating Again, Per Multiple Sources

Were those dating rumors false after all? Or do well-connected sources just want us to think so?

These are the questions of the days of our lives!

To recap, after we learned Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson were reportedly back together following a slew of cheating accusations and multiple second chances, E! News and TMZ have now both reported that the viral chatter was WRONG.

If you missed it, In Touch Weekly sources made some pretty bold claims that the co-parents of True Thompson were dating again — even falling back in love — despite a harsh breakup earlier in the year. The rumors spread quickly on Sunday because the couple had been pictured together over the weekend attending a screening of the Paw Patrol movie with star Kim Kardashian (who also seemed to be supportive of the coupling on IG). Apparently, the clues led everyone astray!

An insider for E! denied the hot goss, confirming:

“They are telling people they aren’t back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True.”

Hold up! “They are telling people” — does that wording strike anyone else as odd?? Celebs say a lotta things they don’t mean to keep their private lives, well, private. Could this be a case of a little white lie? Maybe!

But maybe not… Another insider denied the romantic reconnection, saying the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum “will always have feelings towards Tristan,” but that doesn’t mean she’ll act on those “feelings,” adding:

“It’s hard for her and she wishes these weren’t the circumstances.”

Okay, well that statement still leaves plenty of hope for the future! (If you’re shipping these two, that is.) Just because they might not be able to get past trust issues (yet), the confidant insisted KoKo’s doing her best to be “very cordial” with the basketball player for the sake of their 3-year-old, admitting:

“She wants him around and they talk every day. Khloé has forgiven him for what he’s done and would rather just be on good terms with him.”

Honestly, this sounds like the groundwork for a possible reconciliation! Not the now-invalid scoop that the athlete was showering the 37-year-old with compliments and gifts (and that it was working). Cleary, the Good American founder just wants to know she can rely on the 30-year-old — unlike what he’s proven in the past.

Oh, and if one outing is enough to have the whole internet believing the couple is back together, then we can expect much more of these rumors in the future. A third source told the outlet the movie night “isn’t the first, nor will it be the last time” the exes get together, noting:

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship where they put their daughter first.”

Even better, it sounds like their daily chats have really been helping them be the best parents to True! According to this insider, they’re “fully aligned” these days:

“It’s very important to Khloé that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along. The truth isn’t juicy or exciting but that is the truth.”

IDK, we’d say it’s pretty juicy! We wouldn’t have expected the lovers to fall back into each other’s arms so quickly — not after how adamant the model’s been following the messy split — but the fact that they’re already getting to a more stable place as co-parents AND hanging out as a family on the regular?? That does point in the right direction!

With Kim on Tristan’s side too? We think there’s lots of potential for this couple if the Sacramento Kings star can truly prove he’s grown up. For now, no rekindled spark!

What do YOU think? Have they headed towards love again or do you believe the previous reports were false? Sound OFF in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

