Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Low-Key Malibu Date Night -- But Look At Kourt's Shirt!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying a fun time out and about!

The pair popped up for the paparazzi on Friday night, hitting up Nobu out in Malibu on the ocean right around 10:00 p.m. local time, according to TMZ.

The new couple looked as fun and flirty as ever on the way into the trendy hot spot. For her part — perhaps to raise a few eyebrows — Kourt wore a particularly risqué shirt, too! On the tee, graphic, s*xual demands lined the front: “Beat me, bite me, suck me, f**k me…” along with a couple others we weren’t quite able to make out just based on the paparazzi pics from the evening!

Whoa!

So is that what you’re into, Kourtney?!?! Or is Travis the low-key freak?! LOLz!

Dirty T-shirts aside, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer sure gave off a heck of a punk rock vibe together. Not hating it at all!! Ch-ch-check out the paparazzi pics from the evening HERE.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! This unexpected couple increasingly is making it work — and not only that, it seems like they are fitting together better than they ever have, in style AND in attitude. Love it!

Here’s hoping the sushi was good, the conversation was lively, and the dinner’s date night aftermath was, uhhh, somewhat related to Kourtney’s crazy shirt! You know, if that’s what these two are into, and all. Ha!!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]