Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Chemistry 'Has Always Been There' -- New Relationship Details HERE!

It’s still very early in the unexpected new relationship, but it sure sounds like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are settling into a nice romantic groove!

The new couple, which we first reported about on Sunday, is wasting no time getting to a good place according to several sources with juicy insider details at hand! And from the sound of it, everything has been a long time in coming!

For one, E! News recounts how the pair has actually been casually dating since “around December,” after being good friends for years. To that end, the KarJenner fam is already sold on Travis, since they are so familiar with him! The insider explained more (below):

“It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

Awww!

It really sounds like Travis was the initial pursuer here, too, after having Kourt on his mind for a while! A long time of chemistry, flirtation, and strong parenting skills really paid off:

“Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He’s an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”

Cute!!!

And we KNOW how much of a notorious homebody the 41-year-old mom of three is in her own life, so the fact that they can do nothing and enjoy it means he really is a perfect match for Kourt!

Over at Us Weekly the reports are much the same, though we really loved this quote (below), in which a source said the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer is “smitten” with Scott Disick‘s baby momma:

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple. They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

That’s so sweet! Love to hear that!

Others have had much the same thing to say to various other outlets over the past 24 hours, too. One minor note comes from a mole who spoke about the Poosh founder and her new man to ET — and played up this idea that the new couple’s children played a role in making the connection easier:

“Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic. They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another. Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them.”

The kids are super important! Always have been, always will be! So goes the landscape when you date people with children, and it’s heartwarming to see that this has apparently been an easy transition so far! We don’t want to get out ahead of ourselves on this one, Perezcious readers, but dare we say… we are kind of excited for Kourtney?!

This match is a surprise, to say the least, but it seems like they’re both at similar places in life and have similar homebody tendencies and laid back lifestyles, ya know?! Fun to see a sweet connection blossom like this!

What do U think?! Do U agree with our assessment there?? Sound OFF with your take on this fun new couple (below)!

