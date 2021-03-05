Travis Barker Gushes Over Kourtney Kardashian's Love Note & Explains Why They Work So Well!

We’re not the only ones who’ve been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with Travis Barker — Drew Barrymore has too!

The actress-turned-host couldn’t stop talking about the new romance when the famous drummer stopped by for an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, telling the Blink-182 member she read Kourt’s cute love letter that previously made headlines.

The host said on Thursday’s episode:

“I read a note that your lovely lady wrote to you saying, like, ‘We may destroy each other.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so hot.’ I think my love note might be like, ‘Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?'”

LOLz! Same, Drew!

But Travis feels a bit different about romance. He countered, laughing:

“I would prefer the opposite. I would prefer to, you know, kind of go in a blaze of glory, like, ball of flames.”

Sounds like he found the perfect match then!

As we reported, the 45-year-old musician posted a photo of the note in question that the KUWTK star penned to him last month. The cute correspondence came days after the Poosh founder made their relationship Instagram official. It read in full:

“To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Aside from their shared love of cataclysmic romance, the pair also bond over parenthood. Later in his interview with Drew, the father-of-two admitted that he and Kourt get along so well because they both have kids. He shared:

“Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn’t have kids, and I find it kind of hard. I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’ … And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom; who’s, like, a great friend. And I just, you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

Makes sense!

The California native added:

“And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of, you know, every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”

You know what they say: absence makes the destruction of a relationship a slightly longer process!

Do U think Trav is head over heels for Kourt, Perezcious readers? Watch a clip of his interview with Drew (below) and sound off in the comments.

[Image via FayesVision/Instar/WENN]