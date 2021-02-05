Here’s Why Kourtney Kardashian Hasn’t Made Her Relationship With Travis Barker IG Official Yet!

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian isn’t quite ready to make her relationship with Travis Barker Instagram official.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t plan on sharing their coupling to the world until she knows they are fully committed, saying:

“They aren’t that serious yet. Kourtney is waiting to post on social media until they get more serious.”

Related: Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are Dating — All The Details!

That same insider also added she still wants to keep some mystery in her personal life.

While we get that you want to keep some parts of your world private, you could at least give us something other than appearances in the comments section of IG. A quick vid with his classic black beanie on your sofa, the sounds of someone playing the drums in the background, anything else! You don’t have to post a pic together, but throw us a bone here!

ICYMI, it was revealed the 41-year-old Poosh founder was dating the Blink-182 drummer after they went on a trip to Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, California, back in January. At the time, the two shared some poolside pics of the residence backyard on their IG Story, leaving many fans to believe they were officially together. A source recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how they finally felt like it was the right time to start a romantic relationship, saying:

“Kourtney and Travis have known each other for a long time, and they recently became romantic. They live in the same community, and things finally clicked in this way. Kourtney loves the way Travis is a dad, and he makes her laugh hysterically. She loves that about him, and the family is fond of him too.”

If you didn’t know, the two had been friends for a long time and lived in the same gated community in Calabasas for the last couple of years. The 45-year-old musician even guest-starred on a couple episodes of Keeping Up with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler before their divorce back in 2008. They share two kids, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

For her part, the television personality dated ex-beau Scott Disick on and off for nine years before ending it in 2015. The former couple has three kids together, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and have remained very close since their breakup. Despite not being together and currently dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin , LD has still been SUPER flirty with Kourtney on the ‘gram. For instance, the reality star even took the time to praise his former girlfriend in a touching Insta tribute over the holidays, writing:

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town. I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

So sweet.

However, a close source to the famous family revealed to ET that he is “definitely a little jealous” of his former flames new relationship, confessing:

“Scott does know that he has the upper hand being the father of Kourtney’s kids and that they still have an incredibly special bond, and no one can come between that. Their history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

As for their children, the insider noted that they are handling their momma’s new romance pretty well, saying:

“Kourtney’s kids just want her to be happy. Kourtney and Travis’s relationship is pretty casual and low key right now and Kourtney definitely isn’t making it a huge thing with the kids.”

Awww, so glad the little ones are cool with it!

Okay, folks, how bad do U want Kourtney to make her relationship official on the ‘gram? (Imagine the iconic pic if it ever comes!) Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]