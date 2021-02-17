Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Now Instagram Official -- Look How They Broke The News!

Well, well, well… would you look who just made things Instagram official!

It apparently wasn’t enough for Kourtney Kardashian that her beloved little sis Kendall Jenner finally went IG-official with her new man Devin Booker! The Poosh founder had to go and upstage her one day later! Ha!

As you have no doubt been following, Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have connected romantically over the last few weeks. They’ve even been spotted making the rounds out on dates in the El Lay area!

And now, well, they’re officially popping up on each other’s IG feeds! You know, the surest way of knowing things are for real!

Ch-ch-check out this pic Kourtney just posted late Tuesday night (below):

Awww! You really love to see it!

Travis also re-posted this pic on his own IG Stories, FWIW.

And it tells a whole story on its own there, doesn’t it?!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?! Is it about time or what???

So great! Congrats to the happy couple!!!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN]