Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Finally Make Their Relationship Instagram Official -- Look!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have made their relationship Instagram official!

Well, well, well… look at what we have here!

We’ve been waiting for the “official” reveal for a while, and now we can ‘ship it: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have made their relationship Instagram official! And it couldn’t have come at a better time, considering how they celebrated Valentine’s Day together on Sunday night!

It all went down on the model’s IG Stories, where she first posted a shot near a kitchen sink showing the Phoenix Suns star lying on top of her, with a big smile on her face and a simple white heart emoji telling the tale (below):

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have made things Instagram official!
Such a cute shot! It’s clear Kenny is as happy as can be! / (c) Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Awww!

Later in the night, she also added an opened bottle of red wine next to a decanter, hinting perhaps at what became of her special Valentine’s Day with Booker by her side:

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have made things Instagram official!
Maybe Kendall and Devin enjoyed a little adult grape juice together, too?! LOLz! / (c) Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Awww! These two have been connected in various ways for a quite a while now, so to see him actually pop up on her social media is really something!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about everything Kenny and Devin-related down in the comments (below)!

Feb 15, 2021 09:08am PDT

