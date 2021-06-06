Shanna Moakler Hints That She ‘F**king Hates’ Kim Kardashian In Shady Comment!

Shanna Moakler can’t stop making her disdain for the Kardashians known to the world!

According to Us Weekly, the latest dig happened when an Instagram user @iamrichroyal shared a screenshot of Kim Kardashian sobbing (classic) over her failing marriage to Kanye West from a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The user captioned the post with:

“I f**king hate her.”

Related: Why Did Kanye West Move To Wyoming Anyway??

To which, the 46-year-old model replied in a since-deleted comment:

“You’re not alone.”

Shanna, Shanna, Shanna… You can take a look at the note (below):

The shady message is one of many shots the former Miss USA has fired at the famous family in recent weeks — especially as Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian has blossomed even more. Last month, the Rhode Island native accused the KKW Beauty founder of having an alleged affair with her ex-husband telling Us:

“I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair. Someone sent me all their [text] conversations, and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening. He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton. At the time, Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps. We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.”

Of course, Kimmy Kakes disputed the claims in an IG Q&A:

“NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Still, Moakler hasn’t stopped throwing out accusations that the Kardashian crew has wrecked her relationship with her family. Alabama and Landon Barker have publicly accused the former MTV reality star of being an absent momma over the last couple of weeks, which she has denied:

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

The actress even went as far as to suggest that Kourtney is the reason for her family troubles, explaining to TMZ:

“My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. So yay for me.”

Oof, Shanna just can’t seem to keep the Kardashian name out of her mouth!! At this point, it feels like it’s kind of getting excessive. What are your reactions to the latest shade from Moakler? Do U think she’ll stop anytime soon? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Instagram & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]