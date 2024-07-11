'Scared' Kris Jenner Undergoes Hysterectomy After Finding A 'Growing' Ovary Tumor

Kris Jenner surgery got even more serious than she was expecting.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the momager revealed she not only had to have her ovaries removed due to a “growing” tumor doctors found during a recent scan, but she would also have to have her whole uterus taken out. While she was already super emotional about the surgery, she agreed to the changes to “not give anything a chance to grow.” Smart! But really sad and scary, too…

In a personal convo with her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick, she shared:

“I’m gonna have a hysterectomy. It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call.”

It was from the 68-year-old’s doctor who believed removing both her ovaries and uterus would be “the best thing” for her health in the long run. After reminding viewers that nobody lives forever, Kris said:

“They found something, we’re here to fix it.”

But the thought of it all was still so raw and difficult for her to process. Reflecting on her children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie, she opened up about why this was making her so emotional:

“I’m going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life.”

Aw! While she tried to keep a brave face around her friends, the media mogul admitted she was “a little scared.” In the confessional, she added that she’s “very sad” about this operation, explaining:

“I’m very emotional about it, because when you’re young, you start talking about wanting a family. It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

We totally understand why this would be such a big deal. But it’s also important to listen to her doctors and eliminate any chance of this becoming a worse problem so she will be around living her best life for as long as possible! She’s got so many little grandkids still to spoil!

Thankfully, a teaser for next week’s episode reveals everything goes really well in the operating room! Kris is seen getting a visit from Khloé and Scott Disick as she recovers, and she happily tells the cameras:

“I’m done with my surgery, and I feel great!”

Wonderful! What a relief to have that behind her!

