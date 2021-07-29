Kristen Bell Admits Daughter's Unusual Name Is A 'Big Bummer' Amid Coronavirus Surge

Kristen Bell has always been open about parenting challenges, but this is one nobody could have seen coming.

The actress shares two daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta with her husband, Dax Shepard. Among celeb parents, they’ve been at the forefront of protecting their children’s privacy from paparazzi and the overall fishbowl of fame. But one thing they couldn’t possibly protect from? Having their kid’s name become one of the most talked about, highly contagious variants of the coronavirus!

The Good Place alum would have needed a crystal ball to prevent that one, but it certainly presents a unique pandemic challenge. On Wednesday’s episode of their podcast We are supported by…, co-host Monica Padman asked:

“Can I ask you a real talk question? How do you feel about Delta’s name being Delta right now?”

The 41-year-old admitted:

“It’s a big, big bummer. But I’m really hoping that the delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona.”

While we don’t know yet how impactful any one strain of the virus will be, looking back on more than a year of quarantine, we think “corona” will probably still reign supreme. Which will continue to be a “big, big bummer” for the beer company instead.

Luckily, the situation hasn’t been too much of an issue for Delta herself. Kristen explained:

“It is a bummer that it’s her name. To be honest, she’s 6, so she’s impressed every time she sees, like, a Delta Airlines ad or anything. She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, my name!’ So, every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like, ‘My name!’ She’s still excited about it.”

Monica jokingly suggested:

“Maybe it’s a good thing because her life’s really easy.”

The Bad Moms star agreed:

“This is true. She needs some adversity. … She’s privileged, she’s got a lot of charisma. She’s a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that. So she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh and because of that her life is too easy. So maybe she does need this to follow her around forever.”

We mean, that would certainly take anybody down a few pegs, but we don’t think little Delta has too much to worry about. If your name was “Corona,” we could see it leading to some schoolyard taunting, but we doubt many first graders have been keeping track of the variants. And we’re ALL hoping to leave this virus in the dust long before she figures out sharing a name with one isn’t a good thing!

