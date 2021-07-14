Catt Sadler Warns Of 'Relentless' Delta Variant After Contracting COVID While Fully Vaccinated

We may be out of quarantine, but we’re not out of the pandemic.

As exciting as it is to see Americans getting vaccinated and the country opening back up again, coronavirus is far from over. While certain parts of the world are still suffering greatly from lack of vaccine technology and shots, new variants of the disease are cropping up in the US that spread even more easily than the original strain.

While the vaccine should protect against the current known variants (according to the CDC website), more breakthrough cases have been reported lately in people who have been fully vaccinated. One such case is entertainment reporter Catt Sadler, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to warn followers about the Delta variant.

She wrote:

“This is important. READ ME:

I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid.

I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over. Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold [sic] of me even after getting vaccinated. I was caring for someone who contracted Covid (although at the time we thought it was just the flu) – so I did come into close contact with the virus, but I wore a mask, and again I’m fully vaccinated. I assumed I would be fine. Well I’m not.”

The 46-year-old continued:

“I’m one of many breakthrough cases that we are seeing more of each and every day. They said ‘you shouldn’t have severe symptoms at least’ – well, mine are not mild. Two days of a fever now. Head throbbing. Extreme congestion. Even some weird puss coming out of my eye. Serious fatigue; no energy to even leave the bed. If you are not vaccinated and not wearing a mask, I assure you you don’t want to feel like this and not only are you bound to get sick eventually you’ll be spreading it to others (as in my case – I got this from someone who wasn’t vaccinated :/ )”

For the record, unvaccinated people are “potential variant factories,” one infectious disease expert told CNN. Though clearly anyone can get a breakthrough case, unvaccinated people are the perfect host for the disease to mutate and replicate and pass on to someone else — like Catt. (Tell your anti-vax relatives that, if you think it will help.)

The E! News veteran concluded her post with some advice:

“If you are vaccinated, don’t let your guard down. If you’re in crowds or indoors in public I highly recommend taking the extra precaution of wearing a mask. I’m no MD but I’m here to remind you that the vaccine isn’t full [sic] proof. **Vaccines lessen the likelihood of hospitalization and death but you can still catch this thing. So continue to protect yourselves. I love you guys and I so appreciate my thoughtful friends and fam rn.

Thank you for the goodies!”

Ugh. We know we all wish COVID would just be over already, but clearly there are still valid concerns about getting sick. We hope everyone takes this message to heart and continues to be as safe and careful as possible!

