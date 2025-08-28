WARNING! This Kristin Cavallari Childbirth Story May Cause You Never To Want Kids!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kristin Cavallari is telling birthing stories! And her first ever birth was so brutal, the doctors even thought Camden Jack might not make it… Oh no…

On Tuesday’s episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the mom of three sat down to detail her personal stories about the birth of her children. While talking about the birth of her eldest son, Cam, she said it was particularly “brutal” for her to go through.

At the time, while still with her ex Jay Cutler, Kristin said she experienced false contractions two days before the birth. But those were just an omen of things to come; when the real ones came along, they were “brutal”. Jay tried to help her out by timing the contractions, but insisted they were too far apart to justify going to the hospital so early — but she was in so much pain, she wasn’t having it:

“I was like, ‘F**k off. Literally f**k off.'”

They ended up calling the doctor, who could hear how much pain she was in through the phone, and thankfully they told her to come in! Because when she got there, the doctors were “a little on edge” because they couldn’t find Cam’s heartbeat! At the time, the Laguna Beach alum wasn’t told that, though:

“And thank God I didn’t know that because I would have been freaking the f**k out.”

She explained she’s not “crazy” about the idea of an epidural, but she decided to get one with Cam because she was just “trying to get by”. And while she explained for people who don’t know that epidural doesn’t take away ALL of a woman’s pain, it does help:

“What the epidural did for me was it took away the contractions. But it didn’t take away the feeling of my vagina literally feeling like it was ripping in half.”

OMG! Ouch!

She continued:

“And the more women I’ve talked to, not everyone has that experience, but like, okay, yeah the epidural is great. But I was still f**king suffering. I remember laying in my hospital bed, just laying there in silence and tears just running down my face.”

But would Kristin do it all over again? She said maybe… but maybe not the same way:

“I would do things differently I think today, if I were to have a baby today, but in the same breath, I remember at the time being like, ‘I have nothing to prove, I know I’m strong and right now I’m f**king dying, I want the epidural’ … While I think in my mind, like in my perfect head, I’m like, ‘If I had a baby today, it would be a water birth and I would do it all naturally,’ but I was dying.”

She added:

“I mean, I was dying with Cam, and I think at the end of the day, we should never judge other moms, other women, for their birthing plan and what they end up doing, because pain is different for everybody.”

No time for mom-shaming here!

As for the actual birth, the reality TV personality said it only took about “20 minutes” of active pushing. She even said it was “relatively easy” once she got past all the pain, but she did admit to living “with those ice packs on the coochie-coo” after.

Her other children, Jaxon Wyatt and Saylor James, had relatively easy births compared to Cam. She said she didn’t recall any feelings of “my vajayjay ripping in two”. In fact, Saylor’s birth was induced because she didn’t want her mom, Judith Eifrig, present:

“I’m sorry, but I don’t want to have a baby with my mom. I love my mom, but I don’t want my mom in the delivery room.”

Ch-ch-check out the full pod (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Lets Be Honest/YouTube/Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]