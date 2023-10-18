Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Comment About Being 'In Love' With Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Kristin Cavallari wants everyone to know she’s NOT trying to steal Taylor Swift’s man!

Around the rumors of the 33-year-old singer’s romance with Travis Kelce began last month, he appeared on the Laguna Beach alum’s podcast Let’s Be Honest. And the comments she made on the episode raised a few eyebrows. Why? While gushing about how much she loved his 2016 dating series Catching Kelce, Kristin confessed she was “in love” with him! The 36-year-old reality star told Travis back on September 19:

“You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on. I was in love with you.”

Related: Katy Perry Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Romance With Travis!

OMG! When the podcast episode dropped, many people believed Kristin was trying to shoot her shot with the tight end. But the thing is, by that point, the dating rumors between Travis and Taylor already started! Reports had been circulating that the two had been “quietly hanging out” for several weeks. Since then, they have hard launched their relationship. She’s appeared at several of his football games and even had a weekend getaway with him to New York City. They’re a full-on couple at this point!

But where does Kristin fit into this? Was she trying to get with Travis? Don’t worry, Swifties, there is no love triangle happening here! Kristin clarified her previous comments to E! News on Tuesday, saying:

“What’s so funny is everyone was like, ‘Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis.’ I’m like, ‘I actually wasn’t there.’ If I really have a crush on someone I’m not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I’ve got more game than that.”

Phew! See the interview (below):

Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via E! News/Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/Variety/YouTube]