Taylor Swift Is 'Unlike Anyone' Travis Kelce Has Ever Dated Before!

A romance with Taylor Swift was apparently “very unexpected” for Travis Kelce!

As things continue to heat up for the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, we’re hearing more about their dynamic — and it sounds Taylor isn’t exactly the type he’d usually go for!

On Monday, an insider told People:

“Taylor’s unlike anyone Travis has dated before.”

Travis famously looked for love on his reality dating show Catching Kelce back in 2016, eventually settling down with Maya Benberry for a few months… And we all know how that ended up.

He later moved on with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, whom he dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. But again, things didn’t work out.

What’s inneresting is that not only is Taylor “unlike” the other girls to Travis, but even his friends, too! The source dished:

“It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy.”

Fascinating!

Remember over the summer when Travis tried to woo the pop megastar with a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concert stops? Well, apparently it was a totally genuine gesture! The insider explained:

“Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it.”

That’s pretty cute!

As for now, the two are on top of the world after cameoing in the SNL season 49 premiere and then turning heads while dining out in NYC. The source shared they’re “having a great time getting to know one another” and “have introduced some of their friends to each other” more recently:

“Everyone’s getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple.”

Power couple!

Thoughts, Perezcious relationship experts? Drop ‘em in the comments down below!

