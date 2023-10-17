Katy Perry Reacts To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship!

Does Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance get the stamp of approval from her pal Katy Perry?

You’ve heard and seen by now that amid their blossoming relationship, the new couple were spotted together in New York City over the weekend to go to dinner at Nobu and make some brief cameos at Saturday Night Live. Following their appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show, they walked hand-in-hand into an afterparty at Catch Steak. Of course, everyone has been freaking out on social media over these sweet pictures of Travis and Kelce – including Katy!

She did not hold back her thoughts on this new romance when Vogue posted some pictures of the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 33-year-old pop star from their date night. And no need to panic, Perezcious readers! Like so many Swifties, Katy totally supports their relationship! She wrote in the comments section:

“I ship.”

Katy’s public support of Travis and Taylor’s romance is a big deal after their rocky friendship history. At one point, they were feuding with each other over stolen dancers – leading the beloved songwriter to create the ultimate friendship breakup anthem, Bad Blood. But when the Roar artist extended a literal olive branch, they squashed their beef and reunited for Taylor’s music video for You Need to Calm Down in 2019. The Cats actress later sent Katy a hand-embroidered baby blanket for her daughter, Daisy Dove.

