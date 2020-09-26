Kristin Cavallari Was ‘Sad’ Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson Didn’t Reach Out After Jay Cutler Divorce

Sometimes a platonic breakup can be even more painful as a romantic one.

Kristin Cavallari said as much earlier this year when she described “grieving” the loss of her friendship with former BFF Kelly Henderson. On the final season of her show Very Cavallari, she called it a “huge loss in [her] life.” Unfortunately, months later, it seems that the damage to their friendship has not been repaired.

Related: Lauren Conrad Admits She Cut The Hills Cast From Her Life For THIS Reason!

The former reality star told People on Friday that she still hadn’t spoken to Henderson, saying:

“It is really sad. I thought that maybe announcing the divorce and everything that [she would reach out], but no.”

Although both camps were adamant infidelity was not the reason for their split, the divorce reignited rumors of an affair between Henderson and Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler. The Velvet Edge designer added fuel to the fire by posting an Instagram that fans suspected featured Cutler, though Henderson quickly shut the speculation down and denied having anything to do with Cutler at all. (Innerestingly, one of the Laguna Beach alum’s issues with Henderson was the assertion she used cryptic posts about Cutler on social media for attention.)

Related: Bethenny Frankel Is STILL Married To Jason Hoppy?!

In any case, the Uncommon James founder has made her peace with the friendship’s end. She told the outlet:

“I think that some people are in your life for a certain time period for reasons. Sometimes we outgrow people, and I actually think that’s okay. … As I get older, I’m kind of like, ‘Why hold onto a friendship or a relationship who’s really toxic in your life? If it’s not bringing you joy, what’s the point?’ Life is too short. I think it’s okay to cut people out of our lives if we need to.”

After spending two years contemplating divorce and then mourning the loss of such a close friendship, the newly-single mother of three has decided to focus on the important things in life. (This does not, apparently, include dating, though her recent thirst trap IG might suggest otherwise.) She shared:

“I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now other than my kids, Uncommon James and my friends. I’m making time for the people that are really important in my life right now. That’s all I care about.”

Sounds like she’s got her priorities in check. These losses have undoubtedly been painful, but hopefully they also led to freedom and growth. We’re sure Kristin has a bright future ahead!

[Image via Kelly Henderson/Instagram]