Newly Single Kristin Cavallari STUNS With Topless Thirst Trap!

Looks like Kristin Cavallari is settling into the single life just fine!

The former reality star gave fans an eyeful on Thursday when she posted a titillating thirst trap to Instagram. The photo caught Cavallari topless from behind standing on the deck of a boat. (Must have been a real show for anyone sailing alongside!) The caption read:

“Pretending it’s Positano “

Because it’s the internet, followers had a LOT of opinions about the sexy shot. Some of the comments included the typical mom-shaming (“Appropriate for a mom of 3? Asking for a friend”) while others couldn’t help name-dropping the 33-year-old’s ex (“Prayers for Cutler”). One commenter summed it up succinctly:

“Oh she SINGLE single”

Ha! What WE’D like to know is: are there any particular fish the Uncommon James founder is trying to reel in with this trap??? We know she’s not dating Stephen Colletti despite their recent reunion, but maybe there’s someone else she’s got her eye on> She may have told People that dating is “the last thing on [her] mind right now,” but a thirst trap like this suggests otherwise!

After all, she admitted to spending years mulling over the end of her relationship with Jay Cutler, so we’d say she’s long overdue to get some! LOLz! Keep enjoying your singledom, gurl!

